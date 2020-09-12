ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. ITT reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ITT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 378,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 304,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,892. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

