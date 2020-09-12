Ixico (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.26

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and traded as high as $88.00. Ixico shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 111,251 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million and a P/E ratio of 56.00.

Ixico Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

