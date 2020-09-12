Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 584,261 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,261 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $70,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 124,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 725,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,062,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.