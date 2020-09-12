Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,282 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Humana worth $104,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Humana by 17.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.36. 731,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $431.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

