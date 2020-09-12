Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 353.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,084 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Hershey worth $57,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

