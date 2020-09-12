Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $47,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,452,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $969,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

