Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,878 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $38,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,393. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

