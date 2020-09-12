Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $42.28 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $42,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 593,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

