Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kimberly Clark worth $61,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.50. 2,101,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.