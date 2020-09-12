Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 151,495 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Synaptics worth $46,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $142,256.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. 378,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

