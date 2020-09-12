Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,861 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Anthem worth $74,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $258.03. 1,336,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.