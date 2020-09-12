Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 213,161 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $55,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,324,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,871,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.