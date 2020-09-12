Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 28,421 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fortinet worth $74,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 996,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,731. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

