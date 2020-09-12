Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 6.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $147.95. 245,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,619. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

