JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.07. 13,774,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

