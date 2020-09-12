Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,467 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Juniper Networks worth $40,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

