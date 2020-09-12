JUST Market Cap Reaches $93.34 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $93.34 million and $291.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01609292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00204053 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

