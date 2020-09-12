Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 1,002.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 215,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.