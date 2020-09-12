Karpus Management Inc. Has $53.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451,358 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,381. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

