Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

