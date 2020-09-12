KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

KGFHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. 50,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.39.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

