Klimatas Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Klimatas has a market cap of $18,133.22 and approximately $757.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00443977 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011247 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004993 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.