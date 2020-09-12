Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.11. Kodal Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 611,753,755 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.