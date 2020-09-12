Krensavage Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the period. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 10.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,646,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 202,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,001. The stock has a market cap of $927.93 million, a P/E ratio of 579.82 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

