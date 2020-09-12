Krensavage Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,031 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio comprises approximately 1.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $404.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.