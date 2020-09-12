Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $33.16 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 9.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of McKesson worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.37. 730,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.