Krensavage Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 11.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $40,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

BIIB traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. The company had a trading volume of 834,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $219.70 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

