Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.29

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $12.50. Kromek Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 524,409 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $41.35 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

