Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.19% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

