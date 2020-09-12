Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.4% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $293.99. 1,726,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

