Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.76

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $22.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 6,002 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

