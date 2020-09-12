Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.87

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.87 and traded as high as $69.00. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 537,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.9025614 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,896.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total transaction of C$147,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,239.20.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

