LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.05. LSB Industries shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 723,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.40. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 34.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 248.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LSB Industries by 182.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

