Lucas Capital Management Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,431. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

