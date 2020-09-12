Lucas Capital Management Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lucas Capital Management lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.4% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 8,572,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,440,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

