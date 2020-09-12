Lucas Capital Management Sells 11,709 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lucas Capital Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 26,744,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,345,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.