Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $28.53. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 116,909 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.53%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.