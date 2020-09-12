Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,180. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

