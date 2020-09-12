Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,180. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

