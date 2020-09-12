Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $505,631.31 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $505,631.31 and approximately $5,702.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.03678734 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

