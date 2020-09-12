Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 519.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

MA stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $330.15. 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.93 and a 200-day moving average of $293.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

