Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.30. The stock had a trading volume of 185,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.61. The company has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

