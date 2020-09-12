Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $17.50 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $338.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

