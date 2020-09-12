Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) is PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,074 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 977,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,107. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

