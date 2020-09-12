Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Mcdonald’s worth $232,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $218.00. 3,604,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.