Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.64. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 12,340 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,119. Also, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,943,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,634,895.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

