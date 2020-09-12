Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.64. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 12,340 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47.
In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,119. Also, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,943,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,634,895.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
