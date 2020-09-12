Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

