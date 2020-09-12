Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.32

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.32 and traded as high as $123.25. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 7,930,189 shares changing hands.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.10 ($2.24).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 1183.0000475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.