Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $352.45

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.45 and traded as high as $355.20. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $353.75, with a volume of 67,616 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $419.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

