Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 373.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,353,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,438,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,166,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $84.48. 6,811,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

