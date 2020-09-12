Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. 6,811,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

